Ryan Reynolds confirms Deadpool’s 3 is in production

The news everyone has been waiting for has finally been confirmed: Deadpool 3 not only will it be since you’re already using it in production. The news has been given on the day by our own Ryan Reynolds, who revealed the information during an interview with the program Live With Kelly and Ryan.

The issue arose when Reynolds used to tell the story of how he first met the singer, Mariah Carey, and she found out that her son was a huge fan of the character. Asked about whether the film would be a follow-up, the actor has confirmed that yes, he and the entire team are already working on the third installment of the hero, which is now under the control of the park. The response can be viewed (in English) as of 9:22 in the video below:

Since Disney completed the takeover of the Fox network, the future of the anti-hero, Deadpool, was out in the open. This is so because of the situation in “soldier of fortune chatterbox” is not as simple as it is to the other heroes that were in the recording studio, while the X-Men and the Fantastic four were in the ” low ” (which would allow for the characters to be easy to be re-scheduled, and they start their stories from scratch), Deadpool was one of the few big successes of the Season and a large part of this success was directly related to the way in himself, Reynolds is able to give life to the character.

With the confirmation of the a-list actor, is at least one of the questions that came out of the joint between the Disney and Fox have been informed that the “Mickey Mouse clubhouse” we’re not going to tinker with a winning team, and to keep Reynolds as Deadpool. Right now it is just a little doubt: the new film will continue to be classified for more than 18 years of age (as they were the first two), or if you will, for those over 12 years old, as are all the other movie in the MCU? Ms. Reynolds does not go into detail about this in the interview, and most likely it will take some time to get a response.

According to the rumors, and the introduction of Deadpool to the MCU is likely to happen in the next film, Dr Strange, who, in his study of the Jewelry of the Time it will end up stalling in the universe of the films, the X-Men universe, where he is expected to meet with the mercenary talkative. But, for the time being, it is not clear whether this is an encounter with Dr. Strange, it will cause Deadpool to be taken in the same universe as the MCU, or if Disney will keep it in a “time-line” area.

