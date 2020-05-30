Selena Gomez having a fight with a friend that donated a kidney because she felt pressured to be healthy

In SÃO PAULO, SP, brazil (FOLHAPRESS) – two years Ago, the lead singer Selena Gomez, 27, has revealed that the friendly staff were helpful Raísa, 31, donated a kidney to her surgery, she did it because of the Lupus, the disease that you are suffering.

The two have always been considered as sisters, and they appeared together in the photos, and parties, but it has been nine months of them not talking to each other any more, according to the website Radar Online.

Selena Gomez (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The dispute arose because the Service would be “by choosing ways that are harmful to life” and that bothered Raísa. “Selena did the opposite of what it said it would do when it got. She said that she does not drink any more, and the staff were helpful and called to her,” said a close friend of the Raísa to the news portal.

Already, the american singer had said that she was tired of being the eternal “debt” with a friend who was to receive the kidney at a surgery that had saved his life, and in the fall of 2017.

“The truth is that Selena was tired of feeling that he owed something because they gave you a kidney. This has been the choice of Raisa; Better not to stole his kidney,” the source added

The source said that Gomez has already admitted that he had taken wine after the surgery. “Yes, she will drink it from time to time. Not on a daily basis, and do not use drugs. She’s having a good time, enjoying your life and living the life she wants to live.”

The two have been best friends for 11 years. With that, it came to pass at that time, the plight of the singer and was shocked at her friend. “One day, she came back to the house, it is not able to open a bottle of water, and she began to cry,” he said Raísa to remember a time when he wanted to help Selena.

“I didn’t want to ask anyone to save my life, until one day I came home and found out that it was voluntary. It has saved my life,” said Gomez in an interview with the Today Show at the time.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body, and it affects about 1.5 million americans, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.