Selena Gomez is admitted to the hospital, in a psychiatric hospital after an outbreak Entertainment

Selena Gomez hospitalized in a psychiatric clinic in the United States, according to the website TMZ. The actress and singer’s 26-year-old, was taken out after suffering an “emotional crisis”.

Better would have been admitted to the hospital for the last week of September to be “nervous” and “upset”. It came to be out of the hospital in the hospital at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, and returned in the latter end of the week, and when I tried to boot with the-way iv arm.

According to the publication, the outbreak has happened on account of your blood test, which showed a low level of white blood cells, as a result of the transplantation of the kidney, by which a singer began in the fall of 2017.

In social media, the fans pay tributes under the hashtag #PrayforSelena.