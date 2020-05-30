Selena Gomez is becoming more beautiful with her natural hair – Glamour Magazine

+



It seems that it is the social isolation it was the right time for the celebs to take their yarn is amazing!! Rounding out the team with Kylie Jenner, and Ariana Grande, it was time for Selena Gomez to embrace the yarn curly. And it is wonderful.

Selena Gomez (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

At selfies shared on Instagram, she showed off all the waves are large, and the cutting-in depth. The Sel also has a make-up with a chiseled cat-powerful, and the lips are super hydrated, and all of Rare Beauty, the new make-up brand, which hits stores in the summer.