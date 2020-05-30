Selena Gomez spoke out honestly about their mental health problems

Selena Gomez spoke out honestly about the mental health issues that you are facing, for some years, in the course of his speech, to receive recognition in the Awards in McLean, which is awarded annually to individuals who have helped in the understanding of the general public about psychiatric disorders and mental health problems.

The actress and her 27-year-old talked about her mental breakdown in the last year, and went through the scariest moment of your life.

“I think we’re better when we speak the truth, and this is mine. In the past year, I have been suffering mentally and emotionally, and I wasn’t able to keep everything in good working order… and I could not but smile, or so it seems to be normal. I felt as if all my pain and my anxiety and they were taking care of me, and it was one of the most frightening of my life,” he justified.

Selena Gomez has said that he sought to support, and it showed her reaction when the doctors gave me a diagnosis, of course. She said: “At the moment, I have received the information, that I was half-scared and half-relieved. Scared, of course not, because the veil had been lifted, but is relieved to find out why I had so many years with anxiety and depression, I have found great doctors, I found a specialist and I am very fortunate to be able to work with great doctors and a psychiatrist, and the wonderful people who help guide me on my journey,” he said.

Selena admitted that they still do not overcome these problems completely, but it is in a ‘better place’.

Selena Gomez and her health problems:

2014: Construction for the diagnosis of systemic lupus. The singer secretly completed a stay of two weeks at The Meadows, a rehabilitation facility in the state of Arizona.

2016: healing for anxiety and depression. Even though it has been in the rehab feeling better than ever before, the former star of Disney, she returned to the clinic for rehabilitation, Tenn., and two years later, in August of 2016, and in search of help with anxiety and depression.

The summer of 2017 at the earliest Transplantation of the kidney. A few months later, in the summer of 2017, Selena Gomez, has revealed that it has received a kidney transplant from his best friend, Francia Raisa, due to complications from lupus.

February 2018: a Treatment treatment. At the beginning of 2018, Mexico were treated to a clinic to luxury accommodation in Connecticut for two weeks. There, she focused on treatment, healthy eating and meditation, and pilates classes.

October 2018 at the earliest, to his latest mental breakdown. Just a few weeks after you get out of social media, Gomez has been admitted to hospital after feeling ‘depressed and emotional’, because of a low white blood cell count, leading to one member of the family to take her to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She returned to the house days later, but was readmitted the following week because her white blood cell count had not improved, on the left is in a downward spiral again.