Selena Gomez to launch a “Fetish” on digital platforms

Last-modified: On October 11, 2019 at 06:10 for oRedacao.

Written by her and new york rapper Gucci Mane, the new single talks about her side of the seductive and self-esteem

Selena Gomez sensualiza new music, a Fetish. © X17/INDIA

In the end, the fans of Selena Gomez has a reason to celebrate: the singer has just posted a web video of his latest single, “Fetish”. Written in partnership with the new york rapper Gucci Manethe song will be on her new album, which still doesn’t have a date for the release.

The single has already been announced, along with the release of the “Bad Liar”, the first song of the work, the Better that it was back to the world of music. The girlfriend, The Weeknd stayed out of the spotlight to take care of your health.

In an atmosphere that is sexy in the video it focuses fully on the lips Selena Gomez, as she sings the lyrics to hot music. “Do you have a fetish for my love. I say excuse, and you’re back in the running. Don’t you blame it. I would do the same for me,” she says in a snippet of the song in a matter of hours, has already had over 5 million views on Youtube. Click to listen to the new single from Selena: