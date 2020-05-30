“she wrote some of the best bridges in history”

Halsey gave a recent interview to the radio station Capital FM, and couldn’t help but talk about their current single, “Graveyard”. She pointed out that the bridge is one of the parts that you had taken care to compose and put it to Taylor Swift as an example of good composition.

“On the bridge of a song it’s like a fortune cookie. It ties it all together, it’s a boost, it is one of the most important parts of a piece of music. Just ask Taylor Swift, she writes the best bridges in history”, acclaimed him.

📹 | Halsey, on the writing of the bridge, for her song 'Graveyard': "It's like the most important part of the song, ask about Taylor Swift — she writes the best ones in history." — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 12, 2019

In music, a bridge is a section in contrast to a song or piece of music, it also prepares for the return of the original theme. It usually appears at the beginning of the last chorus, but there are a few variations of this.

“Graveyard” is the album’s lead single, released the album, “Manic”, the third studio album from the Halsey, and will be released on the 17th of January. Recently, it has come to this project, it will be better than the previous one.

When a fan asked if the album is better than their debut album, “Badlands”, she said, ” yes.” “As for me and my friends certainly think so. It’s a bit different. This is very true,” he wrote.