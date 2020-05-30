Simone wears the dress glued to the body, and it is being compared to Kim Kardashian. Here’s a photo

Simone does not like to choose a look

It is up to the sister, and I, think about the clothes that Simone wears to events and shows. “I’m not really tied to fashion, but I must say I have learned a lot in a short time to be here. I ask for the opinion of the I of my looks too,” said the artist, who assured him that, for her, the physical form is not the most important thing. Regardless of body type and beauty that we cherish, and pass on to all of our fans, is that they need to be loved just the way they are. If you have your health is the most important thing”, she pondered.

Simone, is concerned about the fans, by the threat of a hurricane

Simone has spent a few days in Orlando with her husband and their son, Henry, he left his fans are anxious to prove that the hurricane would pass through the city in the united states. After a period of time without posting anything on the social network, Plays Diniz said the people of the year”. “Thanks be to God, today’s the day they came supertranquilo. The hurricane turned more to the inside of the sea. Further into the coast,” he warned. But it had been assumed that he was at the exit to the street and did not find one. “I’ve seen on the pitch here in the Orlando area, but that’s the way it is… there’s No way for a person to live in. Oh look! The mall is literally standing still. No, a human being. Not to say that there is no one, I can see 3 or 4 people in,” he said.

Simone wants to be a mother again

The artist had recently has been so charged by his son, Henry, age 5, in order to have a baby. “I don’t like to play with myself,” said the boy’s mother figure. And, it would seem that the desire of the child to be carried out soon. “I want to try and get pregnant in November or December,” he said to the sister, I the columnist Leo Dias.