Sophie Turner is featured in the first trailer for the series, Check it out!

The Quibi have released the first trailer for the series ‘ drama to Survive, starred by Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones). Check it out:

The series was created by Mark Pellington, the director of The Last Man.

By the time the plane Jane (Turner) falls on a mountain, covered in ice, it should get out of the wreckage, and fighting for his life at the hand of Paul (Corey Hawkins), and the only other survivor of the crash. Together, they embark on a journey of gut-wrenching, battling against brutal conditions and the trauma of personal.

The production will be released in April, no specific date announced.