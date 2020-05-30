[SPOILER] you may be in trouble in the movie with Keanu Reeves

The character of Halle Berry is most likely bad for John Wick 4. The film’s director, Chad Stahelski, and sat down with the Hollywood Reporter to talk about in Part 4, and the one that would be set aside for the character in the show.
The last time we saw Sophie, she was helping John at the party. And when she did it, it was clear that there would be some consequences.
All decisions have consequences, and your daughter is a person, the greater the danger for John Wick 4. Stahelski has agreed with this assessment when discussing the movie. Things that are too hard to come to the world of the series. Your loved ones, your possessions, and the titles are tested with increasing regularity. Fortunately for Sophie, she is with John Wick on the end of that time, and we all know that the murderer will not accept threats against its people, and their loved ones. Keanu Reeves ‘ changes, action movies to John Wick
“I’d be worried about it, but it would rely on the fact that Sofia is very tough and will do whatever it takes to protect the people who matter. Of course, she has a good heart to help John in the way that it has helped them. She picked up the code, rather than to your own suffering”, said Stahelski. John Wick 4, with Keanu Reeves, will arrive in theaters on may 27, 2022.
