Taylor Swift has said that Trump’s “kindle for the supremacy of the white” – show business

“After you set the white supremacy and racism throughout his presidency, has the courage to pretend to moral superiority before he threatened you with violence?”, tweeted Swift, who has 86 million followers on the social networking site.

The singer is quoted via the future of the Trump, the president said that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”, before saying: “Votaremos for his departure in November, @realdonaldtrump.”

Trump has generated controversy with a tweet that was posted the night before on the violent protests against the police in Minneapolis, minnesota, in which he called the protesters “thugs” and threatened a military intervention.

Hundreds of soldiers have been deployed on the streets of Minneapolis and St. By Paul on Friday, after a third night of violent protests against police violence involving black people.

In the past few years, Taylor Swift has opened up its political views and, after a struggle for control of her own voice as an artist he had met with the fame in a very young age. It has supported the democratic candidates in arkansas in 2018 and had already criticized the president, the Trump.