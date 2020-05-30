Taylor Swift, Kiss, Was, Tour: the concert, which the country hosts in 2020 – a 04/01/2020

In addition to several long weekends, and 2020 will be a lost for the fans of the international music scene. Several shows on issues that are already scheduled, and with a great display of pop music in all its different aspects, and also the music. Here’s what the top of them.

Taylor Swift

This is the most important part of the international music scene to commit the show of the year. Taylor’s return to the united states for two dates in Sao Paulo, then eight years old, and after a quick passage, when did a pocket show with brazil’s Paula Fernandes. Now, it comes the promotion of the album Lover, to be released in the month of August.

When you 18 (sat.) and July 19 (sun.)

Where to Allianz-Park – Street-Turiassú, 1840, And Birds

The $ 150 (student) to$ 850

Image by: JC Olivera/Getty Images

The first

By 2020, the band continues to tour the world farewell, and come to the philippines in a big way. Are the 06 and shows that you revisit all the major (and many) hit on the complete discography of the band. In São Paulo, the tickets are already sold out.

When you 12 (los angeles), the 14th (London), 16 (St. Paul), 17 (Ribeirão Preto), 19 (Life) and the 21/05 (Utc)

Where to The Arena of the Body , Pedreira Paulo Leminsky, the Allianz Park Arena-Eurobike, the Stadium, Municipal Park of Sabiá, Gym, Nilson Nelson

The The R$ 150 to R$ 800

Was Eilish

Teen sensation of pop music, Was present in Sao Paulo and Rio, the tour-Where do We Go?, based on his critically praised debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, launched in the month of march.

When you 30/5 Saturday 31/5 (sun.)

Where to Allianz Park-street, Turiassú, 1840, And Birds) and in Youth Arena’s av. Embaixador Abelardo Bueno, 3401, Barra da Tijuca)

The $ 160 (half) and R$ 680

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA

Harry Styles

Following the release of their second full-length studio album, the Fine Line, the former member of One Direction will make two performances in São Paulo and Rio. The concerts are part of the Love Tour, a second tour on the ground in the uk.

Harry Styles in saint Paul

When you 7/10 (wed.), and page 9 of 10

Where to Allianz Park-street, Turiassú, 1840, And Birds) and in Youth Arena’s av. Embaixador Abelardo Bueno, 3401, Barra da Tijuca)

The R$ 164 (half) and R$ 668

Picture: Getty Images

Inc

The pop group, who recently announced a return, I will show you the seven shows in the country, and in march, five states, one in Uberlândia (minas gerais), Belo Horizonte, brazil, Rio, in the city of Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo, Curitiba, and Porto Alegre, brazil.

When you 19/3 (Life), 21/3 (HB), 22/3 (Rio de janeiro), 24/3 (Ribeirão Preto), 26/3 (São Paulo, brazil), 27/3 (London) and 29/3 (los angeles)

Where to The Arena Sabiazinho Km from the Advantages of Hall, Arena, Eurobike, UnimedHall Live Curitiba brazil, Pepsi on Stage

The From$ 90

Image by: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Michael Buble

The canadian singer has spent a season taking care of the child that is facing cancer in her liver, and now the ends of his tour, An Evening With Michael Buble, which is about “Love songs,” with four dates in brazil in October.

When you 21/10 (Los Angeles), 23/10 (London), 25/10 (São Paulo, Brazil), 28/10 (Rio De Janeiro)

Where to The Arena of the Guild, the Arena da Baixada, at Allianz Park, and in Youth Arena’s

The R$ 110 (student) to$ 780

Image: Andrew Chin/Getty Images.

Lollapalooza 2020

Held once again at the circuit of Interlagos, south zone of São Paulo, the festival will feature this year’s Guns’ N ‘ Roses, Lana Del Rey, The Strokes, Gwen Stefani, among others, including the brazilian School and the Pabllo Vittar.

When you 3 (Friday), 4th (sat.) and 5/4 (sun.)

Where to Autódromo de Interlagos av. Sen. Teotônio Vilela, 261, Interlagos)

The $ 400 (half of) the$ 900 –for a day

Picture: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Backstreet Boys-The

In the midst of a wave of revival of the late 1990s, the Backstreet Boys, will return to the country with so many shows based on the album’s DNA. There are three dates in march in Rio, São Paulo and Uberlândia (minas gerais).

When you 11 (right to Life), 13 (Rio de janeiro) and 15/3 (Sao Paulo).

Where to The Arena Sabiazinho, Youth Arena and Allianz Park

The $ 145 (half) and R$ 770

Image By: Handout

Maroon 5

After a couple of years in the middle of the group Maroon 5 will return to the united states for four performances in march, in São Paulo, Brasilia, Recife, and Rio. It’s the year 2020 Tour, continued the tour of the Red Pill Blues.

When you 1 (Sao Paulo), 3 (Edt), Or 5 (the Reef), and 7 (on the River)

Where to Allianz Park stadium, Mané Garrincha, a mixture of Classic Hall, and the Youth Arena,

The $ 175 (half) and R$ 690

Image: Timothy A. Clary/AFP

The metal

Also highlighting the album is Hardwired To Self-Destruct (in 2016), the “quartet” of u.s., argues for the tour of WorldWired. The new feature will be included in all admission tickets to the free download of the MP3 of the show. Greta Van Fleet, and the Ego will Kill the Talent are the things to do in the opening.

When you 21 (los angeles), 23 (London), 25 (St Paul’s) and 27/04 (Belo Horizonte)

Where to The Arena of the Body, African Pear, Health, and Building

The $ 175 (half) and R$ 690

Image: Play/Facebook

Louis Tomlinson

On his first solo tour, the former member of One Direction will pass through the two cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Presentations may be based on the new album of the singer, the Wall, which comes out on the 31st of January.

When you 9 (Rio de janeiro) and 10/5 (Sao Paulo).

Where to I live in Rio, espaço das Américas

The are available from R$ 220 to R$ 300

Picture: Getty Images

Donavon Frankenreiter

The king of surf music, who from the sound of analog, it will bring in January, shows her The Record Player on the Tour in eight cities. The first, held in Florianopolis, brazil, has already taken place.

When you 4/1 (Bombinhas, santa catarina state), 7/1 (los angeles), 8/1 (London), 9/1 (Sao Paulo), and 10/1 (the Reef), 11/1 (at the Fort), 12/1 (Rio de janeiro)

Where to We Bar, Bar, View, works, Wire, Audio, Pier, River, Tent, Barong Surf Club Fabrika

The Start at$ 70

Picture: Larry Marano/Getty Images

Roger Hodgson

Famous for the work on the front of a Supertramp, Hodgson, icon of progressive rock will be on display in the seven towns during the month of may.

When you 6/5 (Life), 7/5 (St. Paul’s), 9/5 (Florianópolis), 10/5 (London), 13/5 (London), 15/5 (Belo Horizonte), 16/5 (Rio De Janeiro)

Where to The Arena Sabiazinho, UnimedHall, Arena, Petry, Drama, Positive, Arena-Eurobike, the Km of the Advantages of the Hall, and the Km of the Advantages of the Hall

The From$ 90

Picture: Getty Images

The Festival GRLS!

The festival will bring to you only the attractions of the female, and in the celebration of the Day of International women, and to the achievements of your relationships. Australian singer Kylie Minogue has already been confirmed, as well as the brazilian Linn’s Broken.

When you 7 (sat.) and 8/3 (sun.)

Where to Memorial da América Latina

The Price to be announced, as well as other attractions