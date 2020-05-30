The clan Kardashian-Jenner, celebrated Easter on the side of Lamar Odom

Last-modified: On October 11, 2019 at 06:10 for oRedacao.

The snapchat of Kim, Kourtney, and Kendall rocked it with the pictures from the celebration of a public holiday by the side of the ex-basketball player

Kourtney has published a focus, with the caption: “God is good”!

The ex-husband of the Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, took part in the celebration of the Passover with the whole family Kardashian-Jenner this Sunday (the 27th). With the nose, the teeth, and the ears of a rabbit, Lamar Odom, showed that there is recovering well after the the rates of hospitalization for drug overdose of the drug in the past year.

In snapchat Kendall Jenner, it appears to be on the side of the ex-brother-in-law, having fun and playing games. Already in the profile Kourtney Kardashian, Lamar and Khloe’s appear side-by-side, with the caption: “God is good”. Kim has been back and has posted a picture of fun, with a costume of a bunny on Easter.

Kim, Kendall and Lamar are having fun in the Easter holiday.

Separate, a divorce is official Khloe and Lamar don’t desgrudam. In February, they were spotted together at a parade-of-Kanye-West-New-York. In October of 2015, Khloe has also supported the ex-basketball player, when he was found unconscious in a brothel in Las Vegas. After a miraculous recovery from Lamar, and the two seem to be on their way to a reconciliation.

