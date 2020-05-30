The clicks are just like the people in Jennifer Aniston on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston it is one of the darlings of Hollywood, and especially for all the work on the big screen, and his charisma. Jennifer it was one of the ones listed for the joining on the Instagrambut it has been tough… until now!!!

In the last month, she broke the Internet by making an account on the social network and the view of the meeting of the Friends on the first click.

In the picture, the star appears at the side of the Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.