The clicks are just like the people in Jennifer Aniston on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston it is one of the darlings of Hollywood, and especially for all the work on the big screen, and his charisma. Jennifer it was one of the ones listed for the joining on the Instagrambut it has been tough… until now!!!
In the last month, she broke the Internet by making an account on the social network and the view of the meeting of the Friends on the first click.
In the picture, the star appears at the side of the Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.
“Right now we’re also FRIENDS on Instagram. Hi, The Instagramin, ” wrote Jennifer in the legend. In less than four hours, the photo has already had more than three million cured. How not to love?
Since then, she has had the joy of the fans when you share your intimacy, the social media, including the times people like us!
Take a look at some of them below:
When she joked about the fact that to receive thousands of notifications from the social network!
When the star showed before-and-after – the-famous #tbt – to the people!
When she revealed the behind-the-scenes-of-one attraction, before going on live television!
When she posed without any make-up, and won even the praise of the Selena Gomez on the web.
And when it’s revealed to fans that she decided to take her dog, Following thein our work!