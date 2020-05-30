The director of The Invisible Man reveals that he has fallen in love with the cut scenes from the movie

Since it’s a Universal teamed up with Blumhouse to restart your universe from the monster company, has taken a new lease of life. The Invisible Man launched at the beginning of this year has been a testament to the partnership that may be creatively brilliant. With the positive reviews, and the approval of the public, especially by going too early to the live stream, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has prevented the film continues in theaters, it has become the new calling card of the Blumhouse.

In an interview with the Jason Blum, executive producer, and Leigh Whannellthe director of a long one, and they were told some interesting facts, one of them being that the film has many deleted scenes, claiming them to that the first draft of the script was a little different from what has been said.

“In fact, the first draft was a different scene. The first draft I wrote had a scene that took place after she escaped, I guess I can’t say that now, it was just a topic that is totally different. But in talking with the folks from Blumhouse, I can credit that to Jason Blum and Cooper Samuelson, and they said that it was better to start the movie with the most action. Then, through a conversation with them, I realized that it was for the best,” said the managing director, and screenwriter.

He also said that in the beginning the movie was planned to be 1 hour and 30’s, but with all of the scenes he wanted to include, I would be a very long time, and he won a green card to do so, but rather on the court. “Well, there are a lot of deleted scenes in the movie. I think the first cut was 2 hours and 45 minutes. They said, ‘Everything is all right. You can make it. And I said, ‘This is crazy. It is a long time”, joked about it, stating after that as it all happened.

“Jason just yelled at me on the phone. He said: “for 90 minutes!!!’ He didn’t know what movie I was working on, he said: ‘for 90 minutes!!!’. But in all seriousness, it’s funny to make a movie because it has scenes that you will fall in love with them when you’re at the shoot, and cut them out, it’s like killing your loved ones. The easiest way to do this is with a screening test. All of a sudden you realize that it’s a scene you love, your audience hates you, and you want to cut out immediately, almost with a scalpel. The crowd begins to stir too much, pick up the phone, you think, ‘I was,’” he said.

