The “guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” is drawn on the Screen “Hot” in the next second

The “guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2”, the successful movie directed by a James Gunnit is the lure of the The Screen Of Hot on the following Monday (01), in Rede Globo. The film, produced by Chris Pratt it will be displayed just after the “The Fine Print”.

In the sequel, for the knights, now known as the ” Guardians of the Galaxy, and travel through the world, and are struggling to keep their new family together. While trying to unravel the mystery of the real father of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). The cast also includes Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and Michael Rooker.

The “guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” it was released in April, 2017, in theatres, and it grossed more than $ 800 million at the box office. In addition to this, the film is praised for the performances of the cast, the soundtrack, the effects, the movie received a nomination at the academy awards in the category of Best Visual Effects.