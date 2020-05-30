The miniseries is produced by Gal Gadot, will be released for streaming on the Apple

Produced by Gal Gadotthe Wonder Woman of the series, Hedy Lamarr, it is moved into a different house, and leaving the Wma, where it’s been in development for over two years now. The work will form part of the catalogue of the AppleTV+, streaming audio from the tech giant, which commissioned the eight-episode, in the form of a limited series (mini-series, with no possibility for new seasons).

In addition to Gadot, it is only in the production, and the other name confirmed was that of Sarah Treem (House of Cards), who snapped up the lead role. A release date has not yet been set for the service.

Here’s the synopsis of the series according to the Apple Acclaimed by critics as “the most beautiful woman in the world,” Hedy Lamarr was the first celebrated and iconic, after it was destroyed, and eventually forgotten by the american public, while he kept his mind active through a series of inventions, one of which became the basis for spread-spectrum technology that we use today.

The series will follow the amazing story of the life of the girl to the glamour of Hollywood, spanning the 30 years since the daring escape from Hedy from Vienna before the war, to his meteoric rise during the Golden Age of Hollywood, on to its decline and eventual doom at the beginning of the Cold War. An epic tale of a woman, an immigrant prior to his or her time, and very much a victim of it.

Hedy Lamarr was in the works at Showtime from August 2018 at the latest, but it has never received a request for the serial, thus allowing Apple to get into the game. The series will be produced by Warren Littlefield and The Handmaid”s Tale) and Katie Robbins (of The Case). It will also be coproduzida by the veteran Lamarr, Adam Haggiag and the Law, Who is part of the team behind the documentary, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr in the Story of the fall of 2017. The children of Lamarr, Anthony Loder and Denise Deluca will consult on the series.

Apple continues to expand its range of limited editions for the ever-growing streaming service, which launched in November last year. Apple TV + is also getting ready to release an adaptation, in a limited edition of the novel of terror, Lisey”s Story. Her series, Defending Jacob, Chris Evans, has had its first episode released on Friday, the 29th of may.

