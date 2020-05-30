The parasite, the film’s champion at the Oscars in 2020, you arrive to the streaming

Those of you who haven’t watched the success of Eddy, absolute champion of this year’s Oscarhas a chance to ‘fill this gap’ – without ever leaving your home. The long, south-korea, directed by Bong Joon-Ho, will make his debut this Saturday (the 31st), at the the service of streaming Movies. In addition to the novelty of being the first film in the asian and non-English-speaking win the academy award in the categories of Best picture and Best Foreign language Film, Parasite, which became the first feature film in the history to win the Palme d’or at the Cannes Festival. At the academy awards, the film also took away the statues, for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

In the thriller, a young Ki-Woo is convinced by a friend to replace him on a temporary basis in the post of tutor to the teenage Da-hye. Upon arriving at the girl’s house, he sees that it’s from a very affluent family. On the side of the parents, and his sister, with whom she lives in a very poor condition, Ki-Woo, and the gun is a good plan so that you can employment in the district. Even so, the plot of which seemed to be without error, is committed when the unexpected begins to happen.

In the Movies it offers for the first 30 days of access is free of charge for new users. Titles such as the Extraordinary, Game-Mortal: the Title and the Ford Vs. Ferrari and also the estream on the streaming service in the first half of the month of June.

In the Overtime, it goes on the grill of the Movies on the 8th of June, in the small, Auggie Pullman is going to live with a huge challenge: how to go to school. This is because, with only ten years of age, he has undergone 27 surgeries, resulting in a club that you have on your face from the start. With the help of their family, and he tries to bring light to the challenges of a scenario, it shows itself to be cruel in certain moments of time. Nominated for the academy award for Best make-up.

Games, Deadly: the Title goes on for a decade after the last of the killings. Began to appear the evidence of the new games that are being put in place. To the surprise of the researchers, and the clues lead to one person: John Kramer, who is years of age. It remains with the police racing against time to find out what is going on and to call the participants in this deadly game. It debuted on the 8th of June.

The feature of Ford Vs Ferrari, and that it can be played from the 11th of June, says the beef between Henry Ford II and Enzo Ferrari for a trade-off. Ford then hired Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles, to build a car capable of winning the race at the circuit 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966.

Netflix

The Series, premiering in June, titles like no man’s land “(the film, with Gal Gadot – the 26th of June, in the fifth season, the reality show, Queer Eye for the final episodes of the series, Fuller’s the big red House”, a spin-off of the success of Full House in Brazil, and is known as the Three Is one Too many). They will also be available in the second expression in (1), in the classic Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Indiana Jones and the Temple Of Doom.

On the 19th of June, and the premiere of the second season of the brazilian serie a Beautiful Thing, and the first part of it was a big hit in 2019.

Malu (Maria Casadevall) is still one woman in particular, a devoted mother and a loyal friend. However, now that she has a strong fierce, fuelled by the great war and became the strongest, unfiltered and uninhibited. Is already something like this for ages (Mel Lisboa), choose to devote herself to home and family, but it doesn’t take much to make a accomplishment of the work, this time at a radio station. Prior to her marriage, and one (Pathy Dejesus) do you think a lot as a child, and his father, the Duke, Val Perré). She wants to start over from scratch with a Captain and go on for ever. Meanwhile, his sister, and There (Larissa Nunes), is a typical teen, a talented aspiring artist, you will be given the chance to prove his ability to, as an industry, are still dominated by men, with the help of the Malu.

Also on the 19th, you come to the platform of the third season of The Sinner. In the story, the lead detective, Harry Ambrose, investigating a car crash that turns out to be one of the more complicated cases of her career.

Globoplay

Already in the Globoplay on the June 2 premiere of the series ” House of Lies, House of Lies, with Kristen Bell, that was published originally between 2012 and 2016. In the story, a professional that has questionable practices in his personal life and in work, leading a team of a consulting firm that strives to satisfy its customers.

On the 4th of June, they are available in the sixth and seventh seasons of the Years.

The play is a mysterious, modern-day take on the classic sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s double-Holmes-and-Joan-Watson-are the investigators who will assist the New York police solve difficult crimes.

In the series of Nancy Drew will be available from the 5th of June. In a delicate moment, after a family tragedy, a young woman, Nancy returns to the life of a detective in order to investigate a crime, mysterious, in a town full of suspects with secrets.

Amazon Prime Video

The streaming service of the american giant, opening franchises in the Lego: the Adventures in the City (Season 1); Lego Friends: Girls On A Mission (Season 1); Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibition (Season 1), and the Lego Ninjago Season 8) and (9).

For the adults, and are available in all eight seasons of the series, American Horror Story, ” on the 15th of June.

The production has had in the series, the characters and the different locations such as a haunted house, an insane asylum, a clan of witches, a circus of freaks, a haunted hotel, to a farm owned,, service, of the book of revelation, and a camping trip in the summer to do it again.

On the 19th of June, and the premiere of the dubbed version in Portuguese of a series of Little Fires Everywhere. Based on the best-selling book of the year 2017 from Celeste Ng ” Little Fires Everywhere, and follows the destinies woven for the perfect family, Richardson’s, and a mysterious girl who will change his life. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, and the attraction of a fierce, maternal, and the danger of believing that by following the rules, you can avoid a disaster.

The other success is that it comes with Amazon Prime is, Apparently, the eight full seasons, on the 30th day of June of that year.

In the history of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) was adopted as a child by Harry Morgan (James Remar), and Doris (Kathrin Middleton). After you detect the trend of a murderer, the father of Which decided to teach him “the code”, with the aim of channelling the anger of the child in situations that are prone to violence. In this new logic, Which shall kill only the killers of so many innocent people, under the condition of proving that each and every one of them is really to blame. Forensic expert in blood tests for the Miami police, Dexter has access to the crime scenes, picking up clues and checking out the DNA in order to confirm the guilt of the target, before it will kill them.