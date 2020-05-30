The ten celebrities who most display the Instagram in 2019

It is not a secret for anyone that Instagram has been a source of income for many of the influencers, and celebrities. The social networking site, which recently dropped to third parties for the full amount of liking in the post, shaking up the dynamics that accompanied it from the beginning, is now responsible for the throughput of an economy much bigger than thought, with publications in getting a bill for more than$ 1 million.

For the Hopper THING, a company that is responsible for the scheduling of blog posts to Instagram, has revealed the top 100 celebrities in the entire world and that more of the display to the platform, and the influencers in different categories and you reach, the more revenue for the blog post. Check out the full list.

The estimates made by the company based on how much influence they charge for each posting, according to the data of the engagement, number of followers and the frequency with which the user is to post on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner heads to the list

Kylie Jenner heads for the second time in a row in the list published by Hopper COMICS (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

A celebrity, the highest paid in the world and is in the model, and the empowering of: Kylie Jenner, whose career was once on the participation of the families in the program, And”, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The attraction of the television which is on air since 2008, and focuses on the daily lives of not only Performing, but also to their sisters, also famous as Kim Kardashian. With your account of Instagram, which boasts over 139 million followers, Kylie is able to bill up to$ 1,266 million (equivalent to R$ 4,76 mln) for the post. This is the second time in a row, the billion dollar more the young man in the story is the first in the list of celebrities who have the most earn with Instagram.

The second place goes to Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is a singer who over-invoice, with postings on Instagram (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Singer Ariana Grande is famous for singles such as 7-Ring, Thank U, Next, and Dangerous Woman this is the second place on the list for the Hopper THING, and that puts you in the place of a singer who has been receiving publications from the Instagram for the entire world. With 158 million followers on the social network in question, the Total comes to collect US$ 996 thousand for each issue (Us$ 3.75 million).

In the third place: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo earns an average of US$ 975 thousand for the publication’s Instagram

The Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, which occupies the third position in the list. The player is currently playing for Juventus, and for the Selection of portugal, and has been described as the second-highest-paid athlete by Forbes magazine. In his account of Instagram, which now has over 172 million fans, world cup an invoice for approximately US$ 975 million per publication (Us$ 3,67 million euros).

Other highlights

A list of the influencers who most display in the world by way of the Instagram account, with a breakdown of eight different categories: celebrities, beauty, fashion, fitness, food, lifestyle, sports and travel. In the food section, the chef and TV host Jamie Oliver, he is the leader, with Instagram, which boasts over 7 million followers, and posts are worth up to US$ 20 billion. The second category is that of Gordon Ramsay, famous for the bottom of the ocean as a MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen. In the category of sports, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, but that brings a Problem into the second, with 121 million viewers and posting a US$ 722 billion (Us$ 2.7 million). Already, the category is celebrity, your account with to the famous the most well-paid of the year, and Taylor Swift, who is currently in eighth place. The singer charges$ 748 billion, for the publishing (Us$ 2,81 million.

The top 10 celebrities who have more to display on Instagram, in 2019, are:

1. Kylie Jenner: THE$1,266 million in

2. Ariana Grande, at US$ 996 billion

3. Cristiano Ronaldo: US$ 975 billion

4. Kim Kardashian-US$ 910 billion

5. Selena Gomez:: US$ 886 billion

6. Dwayne Johnson, at US$ 882 billion

7. Games, at US$ 785 billion

8. Taylor Swift’S$ 748 billion

9. Only problem is, AT$ 722 billion

10. Justin Bieber: US$ 722 billion

Influenced by brazilian

Five influential brazilians appear on the list of 100 of them in total. In the category of fashion, brings out A Rabbit, well known for her tutorials on make-up. Already in the category fitness in the presence of Gracyanne Barbosa, who charms her followers with her tips on exercise and healthy eating habits, in addition to photos that display your body is extremely beaten.

The actor, Caio Castro, is also part of the list, and it’s also the leader in the category of travel. In turn, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, is a gift in a sport, such as Football, of course, is that it is not only the brazilian, who has been receiving, with the billing on Instagram in the same way as they are in the top 10 of the celebrity, making him the 9th place.

Source: Jo’s Hq on via Time Business