This is the publisher’s social content produced and published by THE PEOPLE. His first column deals with economics, politics, culture, and society from the characters in the highlights in the everyday life of the State, and from country to Country.



Rachel and Paul Teixeira

Photo: BOB CHILD’s DAY

Popular, it for plastic surgery, and she has to do on harmonisation, lips, medical, Paul, Regis Teixeira, and odontóloga, Rachel, announce the purchase of equipment for strengthening the safety and security of patients at the Clinic in Santa Rita. Device that uses ultraviolet light for disinfection of surfaces, and the other who uses medical oxygen, which is transformed into a gas in the sun’s radiation for the disinfection of environments and are now ready for the resumption of the activities according to a calendar proposed by the State Government. Devices, it should be emphasized, are the reinforcement of the measures, such as distancing, use of masks and alcohol gel.

The expectation

Set to be released on the 22nd of June, for the book Project “National Duty” in the Hope of Ciro Gomes, leading the way in the industry for pre-sale on Amazon.

The memory

Family and friends mourn the departure of the entrepreneur, John’s a sweetheart. An engineer and a lawyer, he was one of the founders of the project, the Port of the Dunes, where it came to be built after the hotel, and the hotel on the Beach, the Park, by his son, John, with Eduardo Guinle Gentil, one of the founders of the joint venture.

The donation

The children and adolescents served by the Edisca are in need of help. With the hiv pandemic, the families of the students and the artists to pass through the stringent requirements. Dora Andrade, has launched a campaign to collect food baskets and hygiene kits. Gifts for the (85) 99102 4652 or via the social networks of the school.

The return of the Assembly

Photo By: Darius Gabriel/ Handout

Joseph Sarto: the timetable for the return of the president of the Legislative Assembly

The president, José Sarto (PDT) has retained the activities of the president of the Legislative Assembly of the state of Ceará is in a good rhythm during the isolation, the managing, at a remote station, and to approve the messages, and the bills in an emergency situation, is required. Now it is time to prepare the adaptation of the Home for when they return to face-to-face. Finalize the purchase of rapid tests for the servers and staff, and is planning a reorganization of the physical space and the rules of a free society.

Small

The Italian Magellan, and Alice accompanied by the arrival of a baby, her father, a new happiness of the grandparents, Claude Studart, and Giana.

Rafael Lobo, Nathália they had the first mêsversário” of Israel. Theme: “The Formula-1.

Paulo Roberto, the Netherlands, e Nathália every day more and more in love with the ease of a small speaker, Nicole.

The class fit

Without forgetting the way physical blocking: Clovis Rolim-Neto, and Monique, Victor, Mello, and Soon, Mary, Elizabeth, and Andrew Cabral. Marcella Porto, Ravi Dec The But At.

Premiere

Jennifer Connely

The muse of Louis Vuitton, the actress is Jennifer Conneryvolta in the spotlight, with the debut of the series, “the Express said,” in the Series. With the production executive on the animated filmmaker Bong Joon Ho (“The Parasite”), it divides the opinions to be set against a backdrop of the extinction of the human race, and to leave the train, which, for some viewers, the cause of anxiety and panic attacks in the face of the current situation in the world and in the real world.

Online Tour

Photo: bob child’s day

Silvio, Fleet

The director of the Museum of Photography, the Fort, Prime Fleet, was opened yesterday in the online exhibit,”Bob Wolfenson: Portraits,” for the 360°tour.The profile doMuseuno Instagram (@museudafotografiafortaleza), the link takes you to a tour via Google Street View. It’s more of a chance to get to know one of the shows most iconic of the site was, and now is part of the collection of businessman and collector.

Under the sun

Peter Franck, and Ylka

Peter Franck, and Ylka, during one of those getaways to the coast, to the pre-pandemic is. The couple is following a routine of work, home, the office, it is in the area of mining, which hasn’t stopped, and she was now showing a line of jewelry AT Valentine’s Day.

In between all of us…

Once the State Government has flagged the return time of the activity and has come to me with an invitation to “Covidfest”. Heal the Covid-19 championship, hosts, and if you feel fit and are immune to promoting settlements. I’d like to remind you that, in those countries where the pandemic has been overcome in the collective consciousness and caution have made all the difference. We will resume with an appreciation of our role, but with responsibility and a focus on the essentials in the first place.

