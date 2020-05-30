To see photos of the mansion of$ 122,5-million Lady Gaga: “My palace, “gypsy” – Who is the

+



Mansion house of Lady Gaga in Malibu, Calif. (Photo: Divulhação The LOSS)

Lady Gaga, who has released on this Friday (the 29th), her new disc, Chromaticahad the pictures of her beautiful and luxurious house, which is located on the beachfront in Malibu, Calif., USA).

The property, which was acquired by it in the year 2014 by no less than 23 billion dollars (more than 122,5 millions of dollars) is where the singer is cut off in the midst of a pandemic of a new coronavirus.

“This is my sanctuary, my peace and quiet. I call it my “palace” gypsy,’” said Gaga on the property, which has more than 3 million square feet, has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

With discreet decor and pastel colours, the luxury mansion also has a spacious seating area and dining area on the ground floor, and the structure is rustic, with pillars, lots of wood and colors to choose from. The master suite has a large outdoor area.

The house of Gaga is yet to have a wine cellar, home theater, bowling alley, indoor swimming pool, a gym, private, and even a guest house on the side of the home. We also have areas for meetings and outdoor dining with a panoramic view of greenery and of the sea.

Check out below for more pictures and a video:

.