View Antonio Frizzo – may 30, 2020 – The Journal

Jose Eugenio Farina

Bento Gonçalves, is losing its main bulwarks. In recent years, have passed away, many of the great men who pontearam the progress and development of the Land. On Wednesday, the 27th, one of our notable captains of industry, José Eugenio Farina, Its “spiritual saint”, has passed away. At 95 years of age, masterfully and lived, the spiritual saint has had a profound effect on its passage all the people who, in some way, have had the privilege of associating with him. I was one of those privileged few. You fantastic human being! Talking to him was synonymous with the learning process.

God will be with him

The story of the life of His spiritual saint will be told in book form, so that the present and all future generations have a great role model in every way. I have no doubt it will be anyone who will allow you to write this book. He always insisted on going with a phrase: “In my business it’s about the human beings. And it wasn’t just a phrase, it was readily apparent along with its employees. With his passing, Jose Eugenio Farina leaves the state, porto alegre, no one in their family is significant. The grief over his death is to be eternal, of course. God will be by your side.

While you do this…

In the meantime, a question plagues all of the brazilians: that in the very near future holds for us? The deaths caused by a pandemic which has been sweeping the whole world recrudescem in Brazil. The one that has been described as “a gripezinha”, “one resfriadozinho”, killed more than a THOUSAND people a day during the week. You are leaving out of our “competent authorities”, without direction, not knowing what to do…. Isolation of the vertical? Gallery. There are people who think about the ECONOMY. There are people who believe in this LIFE. Everyone has a reason to be. But, WITHOUT the LIFE there is in the ECONOMY. Without economy, life is suffering. That pool, oh my God!

Incredible things can happen

But, in spite of all these difficulties, when lawful, it would be expected if the UNION OF all BRAZILIANS, in the search for ways to combat the common enemy of ALL people, rich people, poor people, paupers, politicians, business people, workers, the unemployed, and, behold, the focus is on the FIGHTING, the beatings, the insults, the fake news, in short EVERYTHING is a priority, LESS of THE CORONAVIRUS. And why is that? It is not difficult to find: the bolsonarismo and petismo-lulismo-centered they can POLITICIZE it all in Brazil, that from the year 2018. Every day, Jesus is the Messiah, jair bolsonaro, gives interviews, at the entrance and at the exit of the Palacio da Alvorada – official residence of the government, feeding on all sorts of issues.

The war against the press

If anyone has not yet noticed the existence of the daily battles between the president and the press, it’s because you live in Narnia. He has declared war on the press (in particular against those ON EVERYTHING that’s going on, no statements from the “sheet-white) from its early stages in the performance of his duties. He and his supporters have ACCUSED the media of “distorting the facts”, or “to lie”, WITHOUT POINTING out IN WHAT such a press, twist, or a mind.

And the one who loses

He and his close advisers – even her children – could it? There was nothing in the dissemination of EVERYTHING that happens, and even that is easy. As an example, you will only see the “card business”. These cards, which he said he “spent a penny”, have been the target of attacks by the Rousseff-and-now of it. Another example of this is the constant participation of children in all public and social media attacks one of all, and to all those who “dare” to disclose the FACTS to the government.

All the same

What can be seen now, and not even the most fanatical bolsonarista you can pretend you don’t see it in the “TAKE THERE, GIVE HERE”, which jair bolsonaro is doing, and in the distribution of the charge to the people linked to the political party of the “WAS” which is Composed of a PP (40 members), PL (39), Republican (31), Solidarity (14), and PTB (12), and the PSD (36), the MDS (34) and MAY (28) you also tend to be on the same page with the group, as well as other smaller parties, including the PRO (10), PSC, (9), On (7) and The body (6).

Press acuada

Its unbelievable that we live in. The press release is being acuada for the herds of idiots that they want because they want it only to read, hear and see what is going on to your beliefs, the more absurd, and without any connection or relation with the fact that you might have. And they are the same ones who want “freedom of speech”. But, that’s only one of you, even without legal support.

The last

The first one We’ve heard a lot about the “rigging” of the public institutions, and particularly commented upon by the ex-candidate for president, of the without fail Is the Snow. In the federal government. It will be that, right now, you just do this? It will only exist in the federal government?

The other is: The question begs: is The public prosecutor general of the Republic, and Augustus’s Altar, due to jair bolsonaro out of the threefold is presented by the Public Prosecutor’s office, has changed, and will change its behavior after being one of the favorites of the minister, to the SUPREME court?

The third Who have you seen and heard of the wto ministerial meeting taken by the public in the last week, you should dedicate a bit of time to it. It’s only after you listen to it all, in its entirety, is to issue an opinion, but it is hinted that political party;

Wednesday: You don’t hear the comments about the Fund is a Party, and the Fund’s two main political parties. Could it be that the politicians were aware of the cost of the campaign should be the responsibility of each candidate, and not for the people paying the taxes?

Thursday: There are those who will tell you that the “pirralha” Greta Thunberg, who has donated 100-thousand-dollars (or prize) that he won for his role in the defense of the environment and the world, is looking forward to many more of the donors;

Friday: In the series, “ask not offended”: there are those who will be analysing the mineral water that is sold? It is, in fact, mineral water is potable and is in perfect condition?

The seventh: The term “casino” in the financial so-called “market place”, continued providing entertainment for the “riquinhos”. Last week, the dollar to$ 5,86. Yesterday, the u.s. dollar to R$ 5,42, small difference of 8 percent. During a week. And there are people who give importance to this little game of “interest”;

Octave: How can we not hear, read or see any of the planning on the economy in the post-pandemic next week, I will comment on the matter. In regards to the game of football, but the clubs consolidated to survive. We will have the club failed as well. Those who live will see!