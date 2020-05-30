We Summon the Darkness, which stars Alexandra Daddario, gets trailer

Alexandra Daddario, star of horror, ” We Summon the Darkness

Today (the 19th) has been announced with the trailer We Summon the Darknessa horror movie directed by Alexandra Daddariocheck out the below:

In the film

When Val, Beverly, and Alexis are in a men’s group fun in the parking lot of a concert of heavy metal music, they all decide to go to a party later on, but it doesn’t take long for the group to see a fight for their lives

Technical Data Sheet

Directed by Marc Meyersthe script is signed by the Alan Long.

In addition to the Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch), and the cast, in the presence of Keean Johnson (Los angeles), Maddie Hasson (The Impulse), Logan Miller (With Love To Simon’), Amy Forsyth (Rise), and Austin Swift (Invasion of Privacy).

We Summon the Darkness (still no title), has a debut scheduled for the day The 21st of September in the The United States. You still don’t know if and when the film is going to make his debut in Brazil.

