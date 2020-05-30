While in live with Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez revealed that she had bipolar disorder – the Journal of the Glamour

+



In the midst of social isolation for coronavirus, Miley Cyrus you are doing a series of lives on your Instagram with your other celebrities. Last Friday, the 03, and it was time for the singer Selena Gomez join in the conversation. During the talk, Selena revealed that he suffers from disorder, bipolar disorder and he spoke openly about the subject, offering advice for those who are going through the same situation.

Selena and Miley to live ” (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

Asked about the feeling or not, the fear of the disease, she said, that information is fundamental to an understanding of the problem and be willing to accept it. “When I have more information on this, so help me, I’m not scared because I know what I’ve got. When I was finally told that I would have to say, I wanted to know everything about, and so afraid of my fear,” he said.

Second, the fact that she was recently diagnosed in a major hospital in Boston, Ma. Selena also revealed that it has undergone treatment to deal with anxiety and depression.