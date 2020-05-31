A fantastic display in the vault, Rita, and Lady Gaga talk about their album

Isolated for the last 8 years in his family’s small farm in the countryside of São Paulo, and Rita Lee on the breaking of the fast in public functions, to give an exclusive interview to the reporter Renata Ceribelli, which is the Awesome shows on Sunday, may 31.

Among the many things the singer talks about the age-old, and quarantine projects in the future. It guarantees that your first time is a real treat, and that people should take advantage of the quarantine to get to know you better.

You are composing a lot, and does not rule out the possibility of releasing a new album of previously unreleased. And then, how to make birthday on the new year’s eve, he took advantage of the forty in order to anticipate the celebration of his 73-year-old. He chose the day of may 22nd to celebrate the start of a date, dividing his day up with the Santa Rita de Cássia.

Before the quarantine started, Carolina Cimenti, a correspondent of the Globe-in New York city, he came to the house of Lady Gaga in Los Angeles, california, to talk with the singer about his sixth studio album, Chromatica, whose launch has just been postponed because of the pandemic.

It has the great experience in Rio de Janeiro in 2012, and it’s more important that she was tatuando in the name of the city. “When I was there (in Fauna) getting to know the community has been so amazing that I asked for some of the children to write the word “RIVER”. I got a letter from you, and tatuei will never forget those children, and that they do not need material wealth to be happy.”

Sunday is still the day of the premiere in the Show’s Life. Produced by the BBC for the series “Tradition-at-Risk shows, in four episodes, as human beings are adapted to live in some of the most inhospitable places in the world.

In the first episode, a woman who lived in the Canadian Arctic, a region completely frozen for most of the first half of the year, you need to go back for the food, and if you dare to seek out the mussels in the sea. She even takes the trouble to come along on the adventure for the first time.