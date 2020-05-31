A war with no end. Angelina Jolie’s schedule to get married to the Brad Pitt’s of the World

The war between the ex-couple is still out-of-court. A few weeks ago
And it may have been, that’s right, the family does not have a fixed place to live, which led to great discussions between Angelina and Brad. According to ‘US Weekly’, the american actress is in deep regret for having married the ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston.
The divorce is yet to be resolved, just for the sake of conflict related to the care and custody of the children, Angelina Jolie is desperate for the time to be able to choose the destination in which to live. “I would love to travel and live abroad, and I’m going to do this as soon as my children complete 18 years,” the actress said in an interview with the ‘harper’s Bazaar’. “Now I’ve got to be where is the father [das crianças] you choose to live,” he said.