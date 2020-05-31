Action Scene | Kevin Hart will be starring in and producing a comedy series, and for the new streaming service Quibi

The american actor and comedian Kevin Hart is going to be starring in and producing “The Action Scene“ ), a series that blends comedy and action, and that will be a part of the book of the Quibinew streaming platform geared toward mobile phones and tablets, with a release scheduled for the 6th of April of the year 2020 in the United States. Hart is well-known for working on films such as “Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle” and – “An egg and a Half“. The information that is in the Deadline.

The show is based on the monologue from the opening of the show, and stand-up to 2016 “Kevin Hart: What Now?”, will Hart, playing a fictional version of himself on a mission to get her the role of action in your life. After being rejected, He finds, at random, a star of action movies, but the meeting triggers a series of events that forces Hart to make way for a series of action sequences, exaggerated, and with the help of some of the greatest heroes of the action movie in Hollywood.

In addition to having all of the actors in the production have been confirmed, too, in the name of Jeff Clanagan and Dave Becky as executive producers. Both of them are long-time partners in the Hart and have produced several specials for the comedy actor.

More information about the cast, start of production, and the date of the first “Action Scene” has not yet been released.