After all, why is it that Jennifer Aniston has joined the Instagram? – The observer

In just over 5 hours and 16 minutes to go, Jennifer Aniston has arrived at the one million followers on her account in Instagram, dethroning the duke of Sussex’s — and Harry, and Meghan Markle, which up until then had the record. Currently, more than 17 million followers, and accumulated it in less than two weeks of the activity, the actress is seen in a positive way to participate in social media.

In a recent interview to host Jimmy Kimmel, Anniston classified as “a person who is more reluctant than ever” to joining the social networking site. Also in September, Aniston had to InStyle they had a certain aversion to platforms such as Instagram or Facebook by impacts negatively on children and young people, especially in the construction of identity is concerned. “They’re going for it [pela adolescência e suas inquietações] through the lens of someone who has been filtered out or changed… and then it’s just like me, and don’t care about me, because they didn’t like me?’”, he commented in relation to the pressure some people feel on getting “likes” on Instagram. “There’s all of this compare and despair.” she said.

The concern about the actress is that is not isolated from the social reality. This year, it was announced that Instagram was going to do a test run on behalf of the mental health of the user, while hiding the number of people who “like” a particular posting. To date, the president of the social network, Adam Mosseri, said that the idea was to bring the user to enjoy the content for what it is, and not because of mere social pressure in an attempt to improve the well-being of the collective.

Social media. More privacy, and less and less like they will do good to us?

So, what has changed is, in the opinion of the actress? Certainly, the social concerns remain the same as above, but at the age of 50 years old, and is about to release a new series of “The Morning Show”, featuring Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, which will be available from the 1st of November at the service of the streaming Apple-TV -+–, Aniston’s “I want to join in on the party.” When, last Monday, on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and was asked about the reason that led you to join the Instagram, the actress said: “It’s just one of those things. [O Instragram] it’s not going anywhere, is it? So, why don’t you join me in the fun? And it’s not all that scary. We may share personal information, make contact with their fans, and to clarify some of the things that are said about us, to have fun, to enjoy with us the same, and to make fun of other people”.

One thing is for sure, since I created the account, on the 15th of October, and She has a lot of fun just to spend some time looking at the content that you have published since then, starting with the first picture, it comes in the company of the cast of “Friends,” the series that for over 25 years, has catapulted the actress to international fame.