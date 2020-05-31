After it with Jennifer Aniston, please see the first post for the 14-famous

This week, hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has debuted on Instagram, and in your first post, “break the internet” with a photo of it assembled simply by all of her former co-stars on the series “Friends”. This is what led us to think about: do you remember the first photo of your favourite celebrity on the social network?

The interpretation of Rachel Green brought in for his debut in the “Calls on” friends, Courteney Cox (Monica Geller in “Friends”), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller).

Take a look at the picture, which so far has managed more than $ 13 million of of liked:

Now, let’s go for the famous ones who have entered there is a lot more time on the social networking site.

Larissa Manoela

The former Mary Adds in a “Carousel” opened on the 3rd of march, 2015, with a mere look, blue.

Ivete Sangalo

The musical program was very well to your style of as soon as in its first appearance. By showing that he had a “sleep video”, back in may of 2012.

Sleep video A publication is shared by the Members (@youtube) in the On 24 May, 2012 at 1:44 pm PDT

Tatá Werneck

The actor and comedian arrived in 2012, and based on that, it could only have been of her dressed as “the Marcinho brother of the 502, a collector with a special charm.

Bruna Marquezine

The actress is global, it came loaded with style, and with a filter that is very classic. The first appearance is The first year he was getting ready for another day on the 20th of June, 2011.

Whindersson Nunes

A pretty much more of the young Whindersson made his debut on Instagram, with the face of molecão, and the very before being a comedian, a phenomenon on the internet. This picture is from January of 2013.

Kevinho

Also, still looking for his place in the sun, he was the MC of são paulo, has published a “hi” in 2013, and he had no idea what was ahead of me.

I A publication that is shared by Kevinho (@kevinho)) in 9 September, 2013 at 2:37 pm PDT

Happen To Silva

In January 2014, for a child will Happen, Silva was asked if all the followers of it like the new photo of her.

Who’s Excited

The singer has debuted on Instagram in 2012, has already won the world with his music. But do note, as well, in the face of it as it moved.

Galvão Bueno

The narrator of the sport it took me a bit to get it on the network. His debut was in the year 2015, and to commemorate that arrival, we had a little bit of your story with a picture of the well-cuti cuti.

Afford To Miss Out?

The first picture of the “Witch” on Instagram it was a very special day. He arrived in 2014, the network is paying tribute to a star of world football, that he was saying goodbye: the Dutch player clarence Seedorf.

Daniel Alves

The man of your selection, arrived on Instagram in 2012, giving you a quiet ride the bike through the streets of Barcelona, spain.

I

In 2012, the idol of the football, standing in your first picture on Instagram with the tagline for the season, #Such

Luciano Huck

The tv presenter was apparently testing a social network, when he made this picture of an enigmatic scene, in the year 2012.

Anitta

Powerful as always, Anitta came in to Instagram displaying the APCA award for breakthrough artist in march of 2014.

And to close, here’s the first photo of Kevin Systrom, the creator’s very own Instagram:

the test A publication that is shared by Kevin Systrom (@kevin) is in 16th of Jul, 2010 2:24 PDT

The photo was posted in July 16, 2010, a few months before the official release date of the app. It is not by chance that the subtitle “the test”. According to him, the nice doguinho it was megafamoso in fact, it was an animal and lost it with Kevin, and his then girlfriend found it on a trip to Mexico.

