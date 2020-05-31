After the fight with Anitta, Sam Day out of the PACKET and compares it to ” Taylor Swift: “I Needed to be reborn”

Shortly after the announcement of its venture into a new business, for Leo, the Days went so far as to compare it with the Taylor Swift’s of the social networks, saying that her career is made up of a wedge and a pop singer, and that it will be reborn as a pop singer in north america.

Many of you have asked, because of my absence in the last few days. I’ve been absent because I needed to be reborn. The old Leo, the Days are dead, and I’m sorry if I ended up you, ignoring the last few days. I changed it, and changed it for the better. pic.twitter.com/Mzm10YwKYu — LeoDias (@euleodias) May 31, 2020

For those who don’t know, the lead singer, Taylor Swift has always been synonymous with controversy, and several times attacked in the media. She’s already been called all kinds of name. Life is all about cycles, and I think that this song is a good representation of my current situation. pic.twitter.com/OpJE6mndrK — LeoDias (@euleodias) May 31, 2020

The clip in question is quoted in Leo’s Day it’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” released in the fall of 2017, and marks the beginning of the Hook from Taylor Swift. In general, the clip of the song, and the lyrics of the track are a reference to those who have already tried to “ruin” the picture of Taylor Swift through the years. On the counter-attack from Taylor, with the new clip-it included attacks on the media, and it also had references to the main disputes in the season, with Katy Perry, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian.

All the evidence suggests that Very Day, and Anitta had a long-standing partnership interest in the last few years, after you have finished loudly breaking the bonds. The two famous ones have decided to “not be renewed” after the coming into friction, then the mother of the singer, now lives in a suburb in rio de janeiro. Thus, according to the Leo Days. Already, in the version presented by Anitta was confirmed by his mother, and the mother continues to be living in a new apartment, bought recently, for the Powerful, and it is located in Barra da Tijuca.

