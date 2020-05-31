All I Awards in the Year 2020: Fandoms de Cardi B, Beyonce, Lauren Jauregui, Demi Lovato, Little Mix, CREATING, Starting, and Taylor Swift are all nominated

On the 28th of may we released the list of nominees of All of the Information the Awards for the year 2020, the voting for the awards starts tomorrow, Monday the 1st of June of that year. One of the groups most badalas the fandoms this year, it’s Especially the Brazilian Version of the International, they even don’t talk about it here.
In the category of the Fandom has given the weight of the world, check out what they are.
Version Of The International
Bardigang – Cardi B
Bey Hive – Beyoncé
Jaguars – Lauren Jauregui
Lovatics – Demi Lovato
Mixers – Little Mix
MILLS – TXT –
Once – Twice
Swifties – Taylor Swift
On the first two days
There are various categories of music, the internet and television, you’ll be able to vote on all of them, as from the 1st day of June, and, new this year, and that you should only vote once a day, every day, you vote on the website to register their vote for their favorites up until the voting close on the 12th of July.