Angelina Jolie combines the look of a gothic seamless accessory to the trend of the time

He got tired of the looks of the on the red carpet used for Angelina Jolie in the last few weeks? As it is, we don’t. The actress, who is currently promoting the release of the ‘Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil’has settled a lot in the selection of his own productions for the gala, which range from visual, ‘the gothic’ as interesting and glamorous dresses are full of sparkle.

Last Thursday (10), which is more of an event for the promotion of the film, what happened in London, in England, Angelina has kept the proposal on, say, the gothic, smooth, to come up with a model’s black-and-mídi Alexander McQueendetails in lace at the neck and on the sleeves.

She posed for pictures at the side of the Elle Fanning (author of the princess Aurora), which was also a great board to look at the tailoring, the monochrome of the Gucci.

The most interesting thing about the video of Angelina, however, it has been the same for the account of the accessories, all adorned with spikes, those pininhos of the metal, in a range of sizes, which are so popular in the fashion of the punk movement).

Of the belt to the shoes, pointed toes and, of course, the tiara (or is it tail?), all told, with the top down.

Here, in the MdeMulhereven we’ve had to ball for the hats were turned out in full forceboth on the catwalks of fashion international, as well as in the collections of the more commercial brands, and department stores.

In the fashion of the street, and the costumes of other celebrities, well-known hats are also a hit, and to bring together fans as well as Kate MiddletonLily Collins and Zendaya. Angelina opted to wear the accessory, with her hair loose, smooth, and split it in half. An outline is a classic, and the mouth is nude to complete her beauty.