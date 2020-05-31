Angelina Jolie speaks out on Maleficent: ‘I love you. She is my alter ego; the video – Who is the

+



Angelina Jolie as Maleficent (Photo: handout)

Not enough to be talented, gorgeous, and powerful, american actress, director, original mother, the us ambassador to the UN, which is dedicated to social issues, and the list goes on. Angelina Jolie it is still the star, who gave flesh and blood to one of the characters in the most iconic of the Series.

To return to the role of Maleficent in Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil, which debuted in brazilian cinemas on the 17th of October, she was excited to talk about the character, and the villain of the The Sleeping Beauty.

In the video, dfivulgação for the feature, which has interviews with the actors, she has won the praise of the Elle Fanningwho lives in Aurora, the Sleeping beauty. “No one in the world could interpret the Future by Angelina Jolie. The character is so iconic,” said the actress.

When it’s time for Jolie, she’s filosofa about the Future. “We ask the question, ” Are they all bad or are they all bad guys?’ Evil is not just evil, she is also very playful. And I love it. She is my alter-ego,” it has taken off.

Watch it below:

(For Video Course)