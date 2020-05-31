Angelina Jolie went shopping with the girls and did not go unnoticed – Today

Angelina Jolie has again been seen publicly in the company of other children. The hollywood actress and the young Zahara, and Vivienne have been to the shop on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, it is a point that has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of the paparazzi.

A comfortable outfit consisting of a dress, wide, shoes, and a jacket in hand, and so it was that the artist, the 44-year-old, it emerged. For its time, the Hotel had a look laid back with a t-shirt and jeans. The Zahara 14-year-old, I was a little more sophisticated than her younger sister, having chosen to mark the occasion in a suit.

The images that are to be covered by the international media, they are also spread through social networks, as it can be seen in the publication below.

It will be recalled that Diamond’s is still the mother of Maddox, 17-year-old, Pax, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twin brother of Vivienne, Knox, as a result of the marriage is finished, with Brad Pitt.

