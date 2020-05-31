Angelina Jolie would be in love at such as the Mall comes to their children

The ex-couple is the most well-known celebrities, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were back to being on good terms. For the actress, I would be delighted for their children to have a father, “a practical and savvy”, according to the website Hollywood Life.
The site says that the actor has been involved in all of the creation of the six children of the marriage. The players broke up last year. Brad plays with the children and actively participating in the supervision of adolescents. They will maintain joint custody of Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.
“When the kids come to the house of Brad Pitt, he is the person in charge of the cooking, all the dishes are home-made for them,” said a source close to Angelina in the Hollywood Life.
In addition to the concern for the health and well-being of the children, he would also have invested in a house with a big back yard where there is also a skating rink, and all kinds of games and a play area. “Brad loves to go out with them,” said the source.
Furthermore, according to the posting, the Mall would also be happy with the way Angelina’s taken care of by the children. “He’s enjoying the diversity of education, and have more pride in how smart your children are, and the overall view they have,” said the source.
AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ “By The Sea” – Arrivals
They were one of the couples is the hottest in HollywoodPlay/GettyImages
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced the end-of-wedlock by the year 2016. The two got into a legal battle for custody of their six childrenJason Merritt/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
By the end of 2018, with the agreement of the split was in the amount of$ 100 millionMichael Buckner/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
According to the british newspaper, The Sun, the sun would be up for a date with the actress Charlize TheronBy Steven Klein/W Magazine
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Brad and AngelinaBy Steven Klein/W Magazine
56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were one of the couples is the most famous in the world. For this reason, when there were rumors that the actor had an affair with Angelina Jolie during the filmanges of the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith, very few people believed in it. But, in 2005, there appeared the first photos of the couple on a beach in Kenya, and it was impossible to doubt the of the most. Aniston filed for divorce, and to this day, she answers the questions at the end of the relationshipGetty Images