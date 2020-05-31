Angelina Jolie would be in love at such as the Mall comes to their children

The ex-couple is the most well-known celebrities, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were back to being on good terms. For the actress, I would be delighted for their children to have a father, “a practical and savvy”, according to the website Hollywood Life.

The site says that the actor has been involved in all of the creation of the six children of the marriage. The players broke up last year. Brad plays with the children and actively participating in the supervision of adolescents. They will maintain joint custody of Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

“When the kids come to the house of Brad Pitt, he is the person in charge of the cooking, all the dishes are home-made for them,” said a source close to Angelina in the Hollywood Life.

In addition to the concern for the health and well-being of the children, he would also have invested in a house with a big back yard where there is also a skating rink, and all kinds of games and a play area. “Brad loves to go out with them,” said the source.

Furthermore, according to the posting, the Mall would also be happy with the way Angelina’s taken care of by the children. “He’s enjoying the diversity of education, and have more pride in how smart your children are, and the overall view they have,” said the source.