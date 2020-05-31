Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber launch a song to aid the professionals who work in a pandemic – and More

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters | Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber they announced this on Friday, 1st, that they will be releasing a song together in the next week, with the title of the Stuck with U (Stuck on Youin free translation), whose income will be devoted to the causes of solidarity in support of the families and the professionals who serve on the front lines of the fight against the the new coronavirus.

“All of the profits from the reproduction and sales will be donated to the organization of the First Responders to the Children’s Foundation, which funds grants and scholarships for the children of occupational health, emergencies, safety and security, which are working for this global pandemic,” said Arians, by means of Instagram.

In the same social network, and Bieber has now released a design that is a reference to the song, showing a couple of mãoes in hand into the house, sit down on the floor.

Even though the song will be released on the 8th of may, Bieber said that with the instrumental version of the track will be available at the end of the week so that the public can be a part of it”, without giving further details. Also on Friday, the same design that was published by them, has been replicated with slight movement and the sound of the music, without the lyrics.

The new project comes just two months after the singer for the canadian release of the new album Changesthat would be accompanied by a sold-out tour had to be cancelled because of the pandemic. Already, Ariana Grande has been tied to the various campaigns in which they try to mitigate the effects of the global financial crisis.

In the past week, for instance, she was able to join the initiative We’ve Got You Coveredthat sells custom shades, and inspired by artists in the pop, in order to raise funds. In terms of music, in addition to working with Bieber, she is in a song from the upcoming album from Lady Gaga.

With the information in the NEWS