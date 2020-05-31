Ariana Grande leaves the following, Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift and other singers on Instagram, and fans have been questioning the motivation

Ariana Grande you did a real clean on her Instagram in the afternoon of this day (the 29th), and he left her without understanding what was going on. A list of the unfollows are extensive, and many of the names that she had left to follow were a surprise for their fans.

Among the people, that Aryan is not followed the most on the social network, they are different singers, such as Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, Lauren Jauregui, Iggy Azalea, Camila Cabello, Madison Beer, and other famous people, such as the sisters Jenner, Kendall and Kylie. On the left are all surprised by was the fact that friends close to the entertainer will also be on this list, such as Njomza, and a director of a number of his works, by Hannah Lux Davis.

It is worth noting that, more recently, Lana Del Rey, has created a controversy surrounding the name of the artist of the “7 rings”. In an open letter, ” Lana mentioned, that she was treated differently than his peers, and he was tried for the alleged glamorizar an abusive relationship. In the words of the singer, by name, directly with other artists such as Beyonce, Doja Cat, and Ariana, they were not well treated and she had to explain it this way. It turns out that such an explanation has not been satisfactory, and she was left to follow Ariana after what had happened. Lana turned back to the arguing of the also the name FKA Twigs is in the statements above.