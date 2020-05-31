As Hailey, and Justin Bieber really feel about new music from Selena Gomez

At the end of the day, Justin Bieber just want to that is Selena Gomez “you will be happy“.
At the beginning of this week, Selena released her new song No You to Love Methat refers to the relationship between her and Justin. In the letter, Selena, 27 years old, you will notice that Justin, 25, has surpassed, it is only the “two months“after you finish with them. The two ended up for the last time, at the beginning of the year 2018. Soon after that, Bieber is back with Hailey Bieberwho is now his wife.
A short time after the release of the No You to Love Me, Hailey, the 22-year-used Instagram for the show, the song she was listening to: I’ll Kill You (I’ll Kill You(in Portuguese), the Summer Walker. Although many people think that this is the answer to the song’s about, the husbands, the model used the social network to confirm that it doesn’t have anything to do with each other.
On the night that the fourth feria, the 23rd, Selena also spoke about the alleged sting of Hailey, in a broadcast on the Instagram Live.
“I am very pleased with the reaction from the fans [sobre a canção]. However, I’m never going to support the women tearing down other womenit, ” she said. “So, please, please, please, be nice“.
On the same night, then the star of the Disney it also released another track called Look at Her Now.
The song, which is another reference to the relationship of the star-with Bieber, he talks about how to overcome the end.
“Of course, it was sadit, ” says Selena of the words. “But right now, she is grateful to have been turned away from a shot“.
So, what is it that Hailey and Justin will think of the new song of Selena?
“It is, of course, that Justin bieber and Hailey listened to the new songs of the Affections, and the two of them are trying not to give too much attention to the parts of the letter in which they talk about Justin bieberit, ” said a source to the The E! News. “The situation is not the best one for Hailey, but she understands the creative process of writing songs, as well as to understand what Justin had the last one“.
“Justin bieber has totally surpassed in this chapter of his life, and he understands that the Better one can reflect on the past, just the way she wants to“added the source. “Justin bieber and Hailey just want Selena to be happy, and they are not much moved by all of this“.