At the age of 50 years old, Jennifer Lopez keeps it in good shape is 200 sit

SWILL PAULO, SP, brazil (FOLHAPRESS) – Jennifer Lopez defies aging, and, at the age of 50, it displays the body in tip top shape. The singer says that there is a secret at the back of your picture, not an exercise routine now.

Lopez, who divides his time between California and New York city, confirmed to Fox News that you have a personal trainer, at each and every one of the the coasts of the United States, by David Kirsch in New York, and Tracy Anderson in Los Angeles, and one of them has a completely different approach than the other.

According to Anderson, who has created a blog to talk about your practice in with Many, the experience of the singer which is focused on daily exercises that involve the arms, buttocks, and thighs. Already Kirsch has an intense workout that combines circuit abominais, bending, kickbox, and squats.

A former head coach for Many, the Dodd Romero, has said the portal OprahMag she is always here before I go on stage, as a ‘ warm-up pre-game.” He says that his routine is the abdomen usually consists of three sets of three different types of symptoms, adding up to more than 200. In addition to this, Many use a good deal of your time to dance.”I am 100% convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy,” said Lopez. “Dance has always been a big part of my life, and take the time to move my body and do something about it is so good to me, it’s the key to my happiness.”

In addition to the exercises, Many the crosshairs of their attention on the menu. In an interview with Us Weekly, the singer revealed that he has cut out caffeine from your diet, years and years ago. “I-I don’t drink caffeine for years,” she said, adding that he will occasionally take the coffee if it is decaf.Many still follow a nutritious diet made up of primarily organic foods, and you drink a lot of water, especially before a workout, it tells you that you can do more, and to get the most out of your workouts.