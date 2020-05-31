BLITZ – Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and many others, are calling for justice for the George, London

There are many voices in the world of music, to ask for justice for the George Band, one of the most recent victims of police violence in the United States.

One of them was Rihanna on Instagram and wrote to be to feel “sad”, “angry”, and “entristecida” since the demise of the Band in the last few weeks.

“To see my people being killed, and linchada, day in and day out has made me feel like a huge weight on the heart,” he said.

For the same weight, feel Dr. Dre, who in Young Money, Radio from Apple’s Music, said he felt that “the police had a knee in the neck of all of us, the men in black.

“It’s an extremely painful experience. Why is this still happening to you. And we ask ourselves, ‘what can we do?’, ‘what do we need to do to make this stop?'”.

Already, Beyoncé shared on Instagram a video in which it calls for “justice” for George’s Career. “We saw him die in the light of the day. We are devastated, disgusted. We can’t “normalize” for this pain,” he said.

Names like Cardi B, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga has already been said about this case. Here are some of the reactions to the most insulting: