Boyfriend covers the floor of the mansion, Kylie Jenner, with the petals of a rose – the one Who

Travis, Scott, and Kylie Jenner (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Kylie Jenner ever is celebrating the birthday of 22 years old. The patients who complete an additional year of life, on the 10th of August, and showed it to his followers on Monday (5th) with a surprise that she has received from her Travis Scott.

She came to the mansion, and was surprised at the thousands of rose petals that covered the floor of the mansion. “Happy birthday to you. We’re just getting started. I love you,” he says of the ticket is set by the song. The Kylie shoot with the house all decorated, and her daughter, Stormiplaying with the flowers.”My house is covered with roses. And it’s not my birthday yet,” she said in the caption of the publication is — watch it below.

This is not the first time that he is that kind of a surprise for Kylie. In November of last year, and he has put a number of arrangements of pink roses scattered throughout the house, the business — see below.

The mansion Kylie Jenner in November, in the year 2018 (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

In the past year, the birthday party, Has given us nothing to talk about. The fitness model Tammy Hembrow, one of the guests of the business became ill and went to the ambulance for the event. Tammy, who starred in the test, with Khloé Kardashian, and was taken unconscious to the restaurant, mason moore, according to the location where it Has met with the family and friends to celebrate the start of the date. In the pictures taken by the paparazzi of the world it appears to be on a stretcher, and is placed by paramedics into an ambulance.