Brad Pitt, will spend a week with their biological children

Brad Pitt, will spend his birthday on the 18th of December, and on the eve of Christmas, with three of her children, revealed a source to the television show Entertainment Tonight.

In spite of the rumors that Angelina Jolie is not left to the daughter, Shiloh, to spend Christmas with her father, the report said, the star of once upon a Time in Hollywood should be celebrating its 56-year-old with their biological children Shiloh, 13, and Knox and Vivienne, 11.

Brad Pitt is going to spend the entire week with the three of them, starting from the day of 18, you must bring them back to the mother on the 25th of December.

“All three of the kids will spend the week prior to the festivities at the house of Bread) in Los Angeles.”.

Their older children, Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 14, should not spend any time with him during the festive season, but a source insists that the actor is 55 years old has made it clear that all of the children will always be welcome in his house.

Many people began to wonder why the only biological child to be with the player and his family, but the insider also added that it was the decision of the foster children staying with the mother and not from the Pitt.

Angelina Jolie will be for all the children with her on the 25th of December to celebrate the Christmas season in your home.

Brad Pitt and the trouble with the bom:

Brad has not spoken to her son Maddox from, that they got into an argument on board a private flight back to Los Angeles, California, usa, at the end of 2016.

Angelina – who filed for divorce from Brad very soon after the incident and has tried very hard with the combination of the two, but the boy did not want to know, from any contact with his father, says a source.

“Maddox is not receptive to the Mall. And for Brad, it’s a tremendous loss.”, is justified for the whistle-blower, about the end of the connection to the ‘father and son’.

The younger brother and sister of Maddox, Pax, a 15-year-old also moved away from the Mall in the past three years, but the actor is expected that he will be able to rebuild their relationship now that their eldest son is in university in South Korea.

A source said: “With Maddox on the outside, the Mall is also hoping that People will also be interested in reconnecting with him, and while under the influence of his older brother”.

With Zahara’s 14-year-old, the relationship is different according to the individual. “She was in love with the father, and he loves her, but she feels that she needs to be on the side of the mother,” he said, adding that it is a girl, and Pitt keeps in constant communication.