Britney Spears is a playlist of the greatest hits of the 2000’s, and then chooses the best 3 – 30/05/2020

Singer Britney Spears has released a list of their favorite songs from the decade of the 2000’s, a period in which she starred as one of the greatest icons in pop music. The new playlist was launched on to the app, Apple’s Music have been hits for artists such as Madonna, NSYNC, Shakira, Ricky Martin, and Santana.

The playlist has over 100 songs and 6 hours long. “I don’t believe it’s been 20 years since that many of these songs have been released,” said the singer.

Britney also pointed out three of their favorite songs of the season, and he explained why:

Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” “Mariah is one of the main reasons why I started to sing, and she is just wonderful. This is one of my favorites of hers.”

Beyoncé – "Crazy In Love" This song really makes me want to dance. Who better than Her to make you want to dance?"

This song really makes me want to dance. Who better than Her to make you want to dance?” Dixie Chicks, “Cowboy Take Me Away”Still listen to this song. It makes me think of being out there and for me to fall in love, of course.”

There is a 20-years old, Britney is releasing her second full-length studio album, “Oops!… I Did it Again” which sold over 500 thousand copies on the day of the premiere.

“For me, this song remind me when ‘Oops!’ came out, it was a special time for me,” he said.