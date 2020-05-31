Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is the butt of jokes, for going to slowly

Andthe sta on Tuesday, may 31, The Cabello and, Shawn, Mendes took the opportunity to breathe in the fresh air with a morning walk in Miami. For a moment, which didn’t go unnoticed to the lenses of the paparazzi, and that has been the butt of jokes on social media.

It’s so sad, and slow, as they walked hand-in-hand, served as the inspiration for the internet users and even some of the media.

THE E! The News, for example, has shared pictures of the trip on social media and described it as: “the Shawn Mendes, and The Cabello they walk very slowly, as the month of the in march“.

“I can’t understand the slow pace at which Shawn Mendes, and The Cabello go, he found a the user.

“It looks like you are doing a meditation while you walk,” said the other.

READ MORE:  Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dancing with the patients in a virtual tour of the children's hospital
