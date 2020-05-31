Can You Keep a Secret? | Adjustment will be Alexandra Daddario as a

According to the information of the ComingSoon.the netshe Alexandra Daddario (“Baywatch“ you will star in the film “theCan you Keep a Secret?” (“Can you keep a secret?“ in free translation).

The film will be an adaptation of a book considered to be best-selling author journal of The New York Times, “The Secret, Emma Corrigan“ the author, Sophie Kinsella. The direction of the long, will be the responsibility of the newcomer to the world of movie theaters, Made Just.

The film tells the story of Emma Carrigan, a girl who has a few secrets, but a trip of a turbulent flight, and I wondered who was going to die, She counts all of her secrets to the beautiful stranger who sits down next to her. That is until she realizes the handsome man is, in fact, the new CEO of the company they work for, and now that he knows her innermost secrets.

The author of the book, he gave an interview to talking to you about, what do you think of his book is to gain an adaptation, in movie theaters:

“I’m really happy that The ‘Secret, Emma Corrigan,’ go make a movie, and I know that my readers from around the world will be waiting anxious for the project to be finalized as much as I do. I’m so excited that Alexandra Daddario will play Emma, and I can’t wait to see the story lived out on the big screen.”

The route will be for the account of, by Peter Hutchings (“The Last Of The Guardians Of The“). The production will be for the BCDF Pictures with others From the Farra, Brice Dal Farra and Brian Keady. Charles Miller is the executive producer of the hand of Alexandra Daddario.

“Can you Keep a Secret” does not yet have a date for his debut set.