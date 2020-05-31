Cenapop · Kevin Hart re-creates classic photo of The Rock with the fanny pack and all) for Halloween

One of the best Halloween costumes to the time when it came to the comedian Kevin Hart: he decided to sacanear a friend Dwayne Johnsonthe The Rockto re-create an old photo of the star.

Click on the question that went viral a few years ago, and it shows In his youth, wearing black t-shirt, chain, pants, jeans, and a fanny pack hanging around his waist.

“This is the shit that makes me laugh,” Hart said in the caption of the record, and published on her Instagram on Wednesday (30/10). In a few short hours, the photo has reached to 4.3 million likes.

A short time later, both Hart and Johnson have posted a video of the promotion of the new movie of the two Jumanji: The Next Phasein which they make fun of the costume will be chosen by a humorist to pass the time of Day and the like.

“Why are you dressed like that?”, the question of the Rock, in which Hart replies, “Because this is my fantasy. All I had to do was go to the store and say, ‘I look stupid’,” he says, before you to simulate a fight where the Hart’s demands to get the candy from Halloween, The Rock, mankind.”

In addition to all of this, the game proves that it is the recovery of Kevin Hart, who has gone through tough times in September, when he was in a serious car accident, where he fractured his spine in three different places. Fortunately, he did not miss the movement, but is still doing physical therapy, without being able to move around a lot.

The Hart and The Rock are so attached to, that’s the last he interrupted his honeymoon to the rescue at Hart’s.

Jumanji – The Next Stage is due for release on the 15th of December in madrid. Here’s the video of the two below: