Chris Evans confirms that it will not re-live spider-man into the MCU

The actor Chris Evans he confirmed that it should not re-interpret the ‘Captain America’ in the USING. In an interview with the Graham-Norton-Show (via ComicBook), in which he said:

“It’s been a great journey and you finished it so well, that it would be risky to revisit it, in my opinion. It was such a great experience, and I think that it is better to leave it that way.”

The character is left in the universe and the cinematic at the end of the Upcoming Deadlinewhen it comes to his iconic shield on to Sam Wilson, (Anthony Mackieafter traveling back in time and live her dream romance with Peggy Carter – remember. Wilson has been seen wearing the iconic accessory in the new series of the Disney+, The falcon and the Soldier in the Winter.