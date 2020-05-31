Chris Evans tells why he accepted the role of the Human Torch in the Fantastic four

Everyone has to start somewhere!

Chris Evans he had a career-catapulted into the movie, after living in the Captain America in the movies Marvel Studiosif making it to the final version of the hero. For many fans, it is impossible to imagine another actor in order to interpret Steve Rogers’, and one day this will happen for sure, the internet is not going to forgive you.

But everyone has to start somewhere, and the start-up of the actor in the universe Marvel comics it was in the The Fantastic Fourlaunched in 2005, in which he played Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Evans returned to the role in the sequel, The Fantastic four and the Silver Surferending his involvement in the franchise is there.

In an interview with the web site The Hollywood Reporter the actor’s account of why he took the job to live Human Torch in the film, and to reflect on the first experience of playing a superhero:

“That is, when the fashion of the super-heroes were just starting out. For the most part, it was right after the Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire and the X-Men, and then the thing with the super-heroes, I was just taking off. You try to remember the moments in your life when you received those links to work, and I am ashamed to admit that I don’t always remember to get those links. There were a lot of things that people are going on. I think I’d just be out of a job. I want to win. I remember getting that link and think, ‘yes!’ It was a role that I really, really liked it, and it was the best salary I had ever earned. I felt as if the table were beginning to turn around, and that maybe I could use it to gain other things as well.”

The Human Torch it was considered to be one of the hits of the The Fantastic Four and it’s good to know that Chris Evans if you had a lot of fun in the role, drawing on the experience it has gained to make her the Captain America of the USING.

