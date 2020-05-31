Covid-19, and He. That the luxury brands are dying out?

One of the great pleasures of journalism is to collect information on the loose, and to get an overview of the subject. In the month of may, there are events that are sufficient to get a sense of the trend, in a way, which the luxury brands that are doing it. The bankruptcy and closing of the final door for a number of brands that fall into the ‘affordable luxury’, and the dominance in the minds of consumers in that they represent the ‘supreme luxury’.

Let’s start by the good news. Chanel is a luxury brand, with more awareness, along with a sample of over eight thousand customers, who pay more than the $ 2,500 (€2.275) for the year items of this type, in accordance with the Vogue Business Index, published this week. The French brand gets its highest scores in the 25 metrics considered, especially if it’s still the greatest positive in regards to the perception of an elevated status. This parameter, however, is the big winner in this is of the highest standards.

The two signs have in common the fact that they are French and don’t may be found in large groups, they have a history of more than a century old, and based on the artisanal production and the high quality of the raw materials. At the opening of the shops, and the post-confinement, is for the two of you, there are reports of queues at the gate. To separate them is the fact that it’s Chanel, and if you refuse to sell it online (except for by-products such as perfumes and cosmetics, for example), which is contrary to the general trend of the sector, where digital is seen as the way to survival, and the most effective way to build a relationship with the consumer.

In Vogue Business, the Index, and whose questionnaires took place between November 2019 and January 2020, the Dolce&Gabbana’s the one in the top 20 brands with the most fame, which was founded after the year 1970, which revealed the weight of tradition in the sense that it is a luxury. At the base of the table, with the level of recognition is low, you are the brand of ‘affordable luxury’ such as Paul Smith, Tommy Hilfiger, that even though they are known to the respondents, they are not the first to be mentioned in a spontaneous way. In the study, leaving a loose end, that is, whether the respondents refer to it in the first place, to Chanel and Hermes to buy it or not tags. Or if the answer has to do with a “snapshot” aspirational, and with a greater degree of exposure to the advertising of these brands.

The bad news is a point of connection with the results of the study, the Vogue for brands in the ‘affordable luxury’. This is the forward fit sub-segment, which is found in the majority of cases, the bankruptcy was only in may, indicating that it’s the lesser of luxurious and strong, they are less prepared to pass through the lock-down, and the crisis of pandemic influenza. The list of failures is long, and is concentrated in the United States: Why Brands (which owns the licenses for the production of the Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Under Armour, and recently, the owner of Zac Posen), J. Crew, True Religion, and to Jeffrey. To Neimam Marcus (department store with luxury brands), is the exception to the trend of the brand, which if you are in the middle of the term, so if you fall into the segment of a chain of retail multi-brand luxury, which is already going through a rough time in the last few years, as shown by the failure of Barney’s last year.

The closure of the stores during the confinement, it does not help business, but all of the registered students come from a background of financial problems, that are more or less severe than coronavirus magnified. To date, none of the marks of a ‘ supreme luxury’ filed for bankruptcy, in spite of all the registered shares of the breaks in sales, up double digits in the first quarter of the year. In fact, they are the ones that are the most active in donating in the tens-of-millions for the fight against coronaviruses, the group of LVMH became the first to open the seams of the purse’, which gives an indication of the financial health.

Contrary to what would be expected (lower price), the Louis Vuitton and Chanel are on the rise in the prices of some of the handbags and purses are classic. Even going through a period of severe losses, resist the temptation of the sales, some of the power of aspirational, of their products are iconic and timeless. Rise in the prices of the products are guaranteed also seeks to offset the loss of the articles, the less appealing they become to be in stock, due to the reduction of the power consumption. ‘The effect of coronavirus’ is most likely to affect each of the others, even the luxury consumer. The probability of the very rich, they no longer have to buy (or if you care about price increases is reduced. You can even buy it, but they will settle in the makes and models that are the ‘bankers’, and, usually, they will be available to pay for whatever is needed.

In the dynamics of the survival and development of the luxury brand’s most capable and adaptable to take a second look you may be able to shape the post-coronavirus: mergers and acquisitions. The industry has been a way of consolidating, a process which, in times of crisis, is gaining strength. It is in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis, between the years 2010 and 2011, the Richemont group buys the platform, the Net-a-Porter, and the LVMH is the Bulgari, and the Kering incorporates Giraud-Perreguax, for example. More recently, in 2019 at the latest, in the LVMH group implementation of the acquisition of, Tiffany&Co, the biggest business in the luxury of always by to 16.2 billion us $ /eur 14.7 billion) and the group’s Belmond, while Kering tries, unsuccessfully, to buy the Moncler.

Brand’s iconic, and with a strong commitment to the chinese university of hong kong, Tiffany) luxury and experiential (Belmond) fall into one of two trends in the industry. With a wave of bankruptcies, a post-coronavirus, and the need to gain scale, reduce costs, and enhance the strength of the brand, as it opens up chances with a different profile. The brands with the financial problems, they are also the most obvious, especially with regard to the private-equity companies, such as Carlyle, who in the fall of 2017 to purchase, the Supreme, the brand that gave birth to the streetwear a position of luxury. In the light of the business of the past few years, with the large groups that dominate the industry (LVMH, Kering and Richemont), prefer companies that are financially healthy, the brands with the history and products of the iconic.

Two of the brands that you have already attempted to purchase it in the past (and which they are of the much sought-after) to fit in to a group that is going to resist to the acquisitions in the luxury sector: the companies and their families. This is the case of coco Chanel, the Prada which, in a cycle, are pleased to announce that it will not sell, indicating that there are, or were proposed to purchase. The crisis, which has been installed with the coronavirus (which grows with no end in sight) is the change in the assumption of all of the industries. The deluxe is the one of the first to be affected, with the onset of the outbreak in China, which accounts for two-thirds of the consumption in this sector). For now, that’s more-or-less certain it is that, survive all the brands in the age-old (and financial ability) and go to the what is the least expensive without being cheap, and they are the best and not be of the highest quality. It’s darwinism at work.