Disney wants to Angelina Jolie, and Will Smith for Kingdom Hearts re: coded

According to the website, the the live-action movie in Kingdom Hearts, you want to rely on Angelina Jolie and Will Smith for the special appearances on the hardwood. Of course, if this were to happen, the participation by the voice work in the animated series, you can also be on the table.

Apparently, every episode of the series, you will travel to a world of film is different from Disney’s, as well as in the case of video games, and they want to get that Diamond was involved in the episodes that focused on the worlds of Future and Aladdinrespectively.

Indeed, it would be awesome for the series if Disney could get the two of the biggest names in Hollywood to make any kind of appearance. Although we do not know yet what will be the scale of work in this field, names like these are popping up in the discussion, it is assumed that it will be a large one.

See also:

The actor revealed a desire to come back as a Gunfighter in a new Squad on a Suicide bomber